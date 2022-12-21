Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett remain out of practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Browns face the Saints on Saturday in what’s expected to be frigid conditions on the shores of Lake Erie.

A few of Cleveland’s key players remain out of practice on Wednesday.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, running back Nick Chubb (foot), defensive end Myles Garrett (illness), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (concussion), and safety John Johnson (thigh) did not practice for the second consecutive day.

Receiver Amari Cooper (core muscle) and offensive tackle Jack Conklin (likely rest) were working off to the side during the session.

The Browns have won two of their three games since Deshaun Watson became QB1 after his 11-game suspension. If the club is to win its final home game of the season, having at least Chubb and Garrett available will likely be critical to defeating New Orleans.