Nick Foles: No frustration that Colts bypassed me earlier this season

Getty Images

Nick Foles will become the third starting quarterback of the season for the Colts when he takes the field against the Chargers on Monday night and he’ll have some catching up to do in practice over the next few days.

Foles told reporters on Wednesday that he has not taken any first-team reps with the offense since the end of training camp. Foles opened the year as the backup to Matt Ryan, but got dropped behind Sam Ehlinger before Ehlinger briefly took over the starting job. Foles has been backing up Ryan since the team reversed course and he was asked on Wednesday if he felt any frustration about being bypassed as a starting option earlier in the season.

“None at all. None at all,” Foles said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

With the Colts at 4-9-1, Foles won’t be able to summon the kind of winning streak that made him famous when he came off the bench for the Eagles but he could show enough to ensure he finds a team more willing to look his way in 2023.