Nick Foles to start for Colts on Monday night

Indianapolis Colts v Dallas Cowboys
The Colts are turning to their third starting quarterback of the season.

Nick Foles will start for the Colts on Monday night against the Chargers, Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday said.

Foles takes over for Matt Ryan, who is benched for the second time this season. The first time Ryan was benched, rookie Sam Ehlinger took over, the Colts lost the two games Ehlinger started, and head coach Frank Reich was fired. When Saturday was installed as interim head coach, he immediately put Ryan back in the starting lineup.

But now Saturday has decided to go to Foles, the veteran who has a Pro Bowl season and a Super Bowl MVP on his resume but has mostly been a backup since that Super Bowl MVP-winning performance for the Eagles five years ago. Foles has only played in one game this year, and only for the final two snaps of a 24-0 loss to the Jaguars.

The Colts are reeling after suffering the greatest collapse in NFL history, losing 39-36 to the Vikings after leading 33-0 at halftime. It’s possible that game will go down as the last start of Ryan’s career.

18 responses to “Nick Foles to start for Colts on Monday night

  1. Brady and Ruan – Some NFL qbs can’t be told when to retire, they have to go find that out for themselves the hard way.

  3. Could the NFL have any worst 4 prime time games coming up this Thursday, Saturday, Sunday
    or Monday night?

  6. It wasn’t Matt Ryans fault the defense couldn’t hold a 33 point lead.
    But sure Jeff Saturday go ahead and bench him? That makes sense….

  9. This organization needs to do 2 things – Firstly the owner needs to take a seat up in the stands and stay out of the war rooms. Secondly they need to fire their entire Football staff and bring in a competent GM and start the whole team process again. It may take a few years and they dont have many pieces ( maybe more that Houston) but not a whole bunch. The whole scouting staff needs to be reviewed as part of this clean sweep.
    The only way to get this franchise back into relevance is to do a reboot.

  12. Foles is the best QB on the Indy roster, better than Ryan or Ehlinger.

    But blaming Ryan for the second half DEFENSIVE meltdown by the Colts is wrong.

  14. Nicky Franchise?! That’s almost as interesting as eagles/cowboys here in Philly since ya know, Dallas couldn’t beat Jacksonville after leading by 17 in the 3rd with that “doomsday” defense

  17. Let me get this straight: Ryan ends up being benched because the DEFENSE couldn’t hold a 33-point lead? SMH. I’m not even a Colts fan.

