No practice for Donovan Smith Wednesday

Getty Images

Right tackle Tristan Wirfs has been one of the biggest names on the Buccaneers injury report the last few weeks and he had some company from the other side of the offensive line on Wednesday.

Left tackle Donovan Smith did not practice as the team kicked off on-field preparations to face the Cardinals on Sunday night. Smith is dealing with a foot injury.

Smith has missed two games this season. Wirfs has missed the last three games with an ankle injury and he was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Josh Wells has started in place of Wirfs and Smith at points this season and the next couple of days of practice will determine if he’ll be in the lineup again this week.