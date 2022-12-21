On Our Way Home has finally brought it home

Anthony Zych

It’s finished. It’s over. It’s done.

All 32 chapters of On Our Way Home are posted. So if you haven’t started reading it because you didn’t want to catch up and then have to wait for more chapters to be posted, there’s no longer anything to wait for.

The landing page with all chapters can be found here. Or you can scroll through all chapters in one place right here. (Remember to click “next” after Chapter 15, and after Chapter 30.)

I’ll leave it up until early January. I’ll either post it again next year or sell it for something like 99 cents, with all revenue going to the Human Fund, or to an actual charity.

I truly don’t care about making money on this one. (On others, like Playmakers, that’s a different story.) I just wanted to give each of you a (very) small gesture of gratitude and appreciation.

This really is the perfect week to read it. On the surface, it’s a Christmas story. Its messages apply for the other eleven months. And if, after reading it, you become inspired to perhaps repair a broken relationship or to prevent a viable family relationship from breaking or to better honor the memory of those in your family who have passed on, that’s worth more to me than any amount of money I’d ever make from selling it.

Well, not any amount of money. I mean, I ain’t crazy.

So read it, if you want. Don’t read it, if you don’t want. If you like it, let me know. If you don’t like it, let me know. If you see a typo, let me know. If you have a question about the story or if you think you see a hole in the plot or hate the ending, let me know.