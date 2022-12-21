Panthers claim Justin Layne off waivers

Getty Images

The Panthers added a cornerback to their active roster on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have claimed Justin Layne off of waivers. Layne was dropped by the Bears on Tuesday.

Layne entered the NFL as a Steelers third-round pick in 2019 and played in 43 games for Pittsburgh over his first three seasons. He had 41 tackles and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

The Giants claimed Layne off of waivers early this season and he had four tackles in seven games before moving on to the Bears. He played in two games for Chicago.

Carolina has cornerbacks C.J. Henderson and Jaycee Horn on the injury report this week. Henderson has been a full participant in practice while Horn’s been limited.