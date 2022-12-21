Patriots proud of the way Jakobi Meyers has responded to his game-ending gaffe

Getty Images

Receiver Jakobi Meyers owned his mistake postgame, answering question after question about his ill-advised lateral on the final play that cost the Patriots. His teammates have his back three days later.

“I think Kobs is just a very routine person, kind of like myself,” quarterback Mac Jones said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “We just, no matter what happens the week before, we’re running the same schedule. I see him at the same times every day and on the off-day — everything. He’s a very routine person, and he’s not going to let results affect his performance. He’s going to grind and do whatever he can to help the team, like he’s done since he’s been here. He definitely had a great practice [Wednesday], and I’m just proud of the way he’s responding.”

On the final play of a tie game, running back Rhamondre Stevenson lateraled to Meyers, who ran backward before throwing backward across the field. The pass was intended for Mac Jones. Raiders edge rusher Chandler Jones caught it instead.

Chandler Jones returned the fumble 48 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

Mac Jones called Meyers “one of the best teammates” he’s ever had in his postgame comments and has continued to support Meyers since.

“That’s what football is all about,” Jones said. “Sometimes when things don’t go your way, you’ve just got to bounce back, and I definitely look at him as a great leader on our team. So he’s setting a great example, and now we’re just getting ready for this week. He’s done a great job.”

Meyers was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury.