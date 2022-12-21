Quinnen Williams practices fully, listed as questionable for Thursday

Getty Images

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Tuesday that defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will be a game-time decision for Thursday’s game against the Jaguars and Wednesday brought some reason for optimism about his availability.

Williams was a full participant in practice for the first time since injuring his calf in Week 14. He’s officially listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week.

Running back Zonovan Knight (ankle) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (hip) are also listed as questionable.

The Jets will be a little short at wide receiver as Denzel Mims (concussion) and Jeff Smith (knee) have been ruled out. The team is set to get Corey Davis back from a concussion, however.

Quarterback Mike White (rib) and defensive back Brandin Echols (quad) have also been ruled out for Thursday night.