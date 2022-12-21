Report: Devin Duvernay suffered broken bone in foot

Getty Images

The Ravens placed receiver Devin Duvernay on injured reserve on Tuesday, ending at least his regular season.

Now there’s some more clarity as to the severity of Duvernay’s injury.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Duvernay suffered a broken bone in his foot during the day’s practice.

While he faces a recovery time of around two months, Duvernay should make a full recovery for the 2023 season.

The foot injury prematurely ends Duvernay’s third season. A third-round pick in 2020, Duvernnay caught 37 passes for 207 yards with three touchdowns. He also had 84 rushing yards on 12 carries with a touchdown.

Duvernay’s loss might be most felt in the return game, where he averaged 25.5 yards per kick return and 11.9 yards per punt return. His 103-yard kick return for a touchdown is the longest this season.