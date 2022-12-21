Report: Ryan Tannehill “very likely” out for the season

December 21, 2022
The Titans expect to play the rest of the season without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports.

Kuharsky said it’s “very likely” Tannehill will not return until next season because of a right ankle injury expected to require surgery to repair.

Tannehill originally injured the ankle in an Oct. 23 game against the Colts, finishing the game but missing the next two games. He re-injured the ankle on the team’s first drive Sunday when Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack landed on the quarterback’s right foot.

Tannehill missed only one series before returning.

Rookie Malik Willis took all of the first-team snaps at quarterback in practice Tuesday and Wednesday with Tannehill out.

The Titans signed veteran quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the active roster Wednesday. Dobbs will backup Willis.

Tennessee (7-7) still leads the AFC South, even after a four-game losing streak, but its lead now is down to one game over the Jaguars. The Titans play the Texans, Cowboys and Jaguars to close out the season.

  1. With tannenhill getting injured, the jags will probably overtake TEN to win the south. Presuming the current WC teams hold, the AFC playoffs are gonna be a dogfight. However, the Jags are gonna be the team no one wants to face in the first round. The first round bye will matter big time.

  2. The Titans are going to move on from the Tannehill experiment. Us Dolphins fans know he is good enough to keep his job for a while but not good enough to get you to the post season or go deep into the playoffs.

