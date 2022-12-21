Report: YouTube to pay $2.5 billion per year for Sunday Ticket

Posted by Mike Florio on December 21, 2022, 9:49 AM EST
YouTube
Getty Images

As explained in Playmakers, the Janet Jackson incident at Super Bowl XXXVIII — and the curiosity of those who missed it live — helped provide the spark for the creation of a video-sharing service known as YouTube. Nearly 20 years later, YouTube and the NFL will be doing a significant piece of business together.

As reported last night by multiple outlets, and as PFT has confirmed, YouTube is closing in on a deal for Sunday Ticket, the out-of-market package that DirecTV has exclusively broadcast since 1994, when it debuted. John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports that YouTube will pay $2.5 billion per year for the package.

Talks with Google (the YouTube parent company) accelerated after Apple dropped out. Amazon was also involved; however, Ourand reports that Amazon “never got close” to the amount Google/YouTube will pay.

The Sunday Ticket package will be available on YouTube TV and YouTube Premium channels, if/when the deal is done. The price will be similar to the current DirecTV charge. That reportedly became the sticking point for Apple, which wanted to make the product less expensive for consumers.

As Alex Sherman of CNBC.com reported in June, the NFL’s deals with CBS and Fox prevent the NFL from offering Sunday Ticket at a significantly lower price. This helps maximize viewership of the games offered by CBS and Fox in a given market, by keeping people from purchasing the ability to watch all games.

Don’t get mad at CBS or Fox or YouTube about this. The NFL could have taken less from CBS and Fox in order to secure the ability to sell Sunday Ticket for less. The league, taking full advantage of its broadcast antitrust exemption, maximized the revenue from all broadcasters while also making it more expensive for average fans to watch the games they want to watch.

Basically, Apple wanted to buy the package and make it cheaper for fans. The NFL said no, no, no.

So ho, ho, ho. Merry Christmas.

58 responses to “Report: YouTube to pay $2.5 billion per year for Sunday Ticket

  3. Sounds about right. The NFL is all about unbridled greed. So now I can just pay Google $300 a month instead of DTV. BFD. I guess the dream of buying individual games was just that.

  5. Most I know subscribe to NFL Redzone (7 hours of football with no commercials) instead of Sunday ticket.

  6. Just let us, the fans, pick the games we want to pay for. I don’t need to watch Houston or Chicago unless my team is playing them. I don’t want to pay for games I WON’T be watching.

  10. Sounds like apple wanted to offer team only based subscriptions everyone was clamoring for, NFL said “naw” but what I don’t understand is, so long if the NFL is getting 2.5 billion from YouTube every year, what does the NFL care what YouTube charges for the package?

  13. Let’s not make Apple sound like good guys in all of this. A top of the line iPhone starts right at $1K.

    Hopefully the buffering/spotty quality that TNF on Amazon gives us won’t be an issue with YouTube.

  14. DirectTV has been a ball and chain I cannot get rid of for the past 24 yrs……until now. I’ll miss those 300+ channels that we never watch.

  15. Whatbthe nfl doesnt seem to understand, making the package cheaper means more people will buy it meaning more money, instead they gouge the fans, so ill just stream the games from dofu…

  16. I wonder if I’ll have to pay for the YouTube app and the subscription? I like how MLB has a package if you only want to watch your team. I pay about 100 bucks per year for my out-of-market team and it’s totally worth it. I get the home feed and everything.

  18. To break even on this – assuming it’s still about $300 to subscribe – they need over 8 million subscriptions per year. Best estimate I’m seeing is DirectTV maybe got 2 million subscriptions in a good year.

    I know there will be ad revenue and data collection to make more money, but those numbers are also heavily dependent on that subscriber number growing.

    Don’t they have anyone at Google that can do math? Or do Apple and Amazon just have better calculators?

  19. As a subscriber of YouTube TV this makes me happy. But until they offer an A la carte package, I’m still sticking with Redzone.

  20. end of the day 2.5 billion is peanuts for a company that does over a quarter trillion dollars a year in revenue. What bothers me if there are two good games on you cant just switch back and forth between the two as you could with direct tv. With streaming you have to wait for each game to load, etc….That reason alone is why it should cost less, but direct tv is dead in the water now, AT&T/Direct TV is a complete rip off compared to these other streaming services.

  21. That’s fine. Why begrudge them a profit like everybody else. We can always not buy the product.

  22. Supply and demand. Plain and simple. They charge that much because they can easily get that much. I imagine YouTube will have an introductory offer to capture new subscribers to their live TV platform, just as DirecTV did. I doubt YouTube will be as motivated as DirecTV was to discount renewals, however. To those who don’t want to pay for games they aren’t going to watch, you do that already if you have cable or satellite or streaming TV. If you get ESPN, you’re paying for every MNF game. If you get local channels, you’re paying for every national and regional game aired in your market. You just don’t realize it because it’s not a line item. But you’re totally paying for it.

  23. jtm18113 says:
    December 21, 2022 at 10:01 am

    Just let us, the fans, pick the games we want to pay for. I don’t need to watch Houston or Chicago unless my team is playing them. I don’t want to pay for games I WON’T be watching.
    ************************
    Or COURSE this is how we ALL feel. We’d love to be able to pay some reasonable amount for a “per-team” package to watch our favorite team. But of course a business (which is what the NFL is) is going to construct the best option for them to get the maximum amount of $$ possible.

    If the NFL ever goes to “per team” a-la-carte” you will find it would end up being ALMOST as much as the full package.

  24. MortimerInMiami says:
    December 21, 2022 at 10:01 am
    Most I know subscribe to NFL Redzone (7 hours of football with no commercials) instead of Sunday ticket
    /////
    So you only get your favorite team when they’re in the red zone. Doesn’t make sense to me.

  25. jtm18113 says:
    December 21, 2022 at 10:01 am
    Just let us, the fans, pick the games we want to pay for
    ////
    Great idea! Now go call your local cable company and ask to only pay a small amount to watch the 5 channels on cable that you watch.

  27. arrowhead816 says:
    December 21, 2022 at 10:01 am
    Hopefully the NFL Sunday Ticket is included with standard Youtube TV package.

    ———

    If you think that’ll happen, I’ve got some great real estate to sell you…

  28. When we did our research on which streaming service was the best for sports, YouTube TV came out on top. It’s understandable that Google would see getting Sunday Ticket as a way to increase sports fan subscribers to YouTube TV. Too bad that it sounds like YouTube TV won’t be allowed to fold Sunday Ticket into some Sports tier; the NFL will require them to slap on a big fat $300 or so price for it. Well, thanks but no thanks. I’ll stick to RedZone. After this season I won’t even bother with NFL+ because it’s too glitchy.

  29. jtm18113 says:
    December 21, 2022 at 10:01 am
    Just let us, the fans, pick the games we want to pay for. I don’t need to watch Houston or Chicago unless my team is playing them. I don’t want to pay for games I WON’T be watching.

    —————————–

    Cable in general is all about paying for things you don’t want to watch otherwise most of the channels would go away.

  30. would love it if they had an a la carte menu, and you pick only the games you want to watch. Kind of a pay per view set up.

  31. Here come the whiners about the price. We are on a site called football talk do I assume most of us like football to some degree. We’re talking 400 dollars a year or 22 a week for 18 weeks. Fakes are on from 1-7 when the 4 pm ends, that’s 6 hours of entertainment for 4 bucks an hour. This will sound crass but if you can’t afford that then wait for your team on broadcast tv and maybe go for a hike or mow the yard. 22 a week – the nfl isn’t a charity and watching games isn’t a right. I like live music too but I just don’t spend 200 dollars to go to a show by choice

  32. Let’s not pretend apple was being charitable. I’m sure they had a plan to make up the difference in revenue elsewhere. Plus, they already overcharge yuppies for a new iPhone every year.

  33. Good job NFL, you are slowly weening me off watching the games. First there was ESPN, then Prime, then NFL Network and now YouTube. Only a short time before I lose the Sunday games…oh well there’s always college games which are better.

  34. arrowhead816 says:
    December 21, 2022 at 10:01 am

    Hopefully the NFL Sunday Ticket is included with standard Youtube TV package.

    ————-

    Heh.
    Haha. HAAAAAAHAHAHA
    AHHHHHHAGTFOHAHAHAHAHAAAAHAA

    Ah. Good one, man. Thanks for the laugh.

  35. Maybe I’m just getting older but todays football is just not that interesting anymore, I will watch my hometown team but any other game I’m just 1/2 interested at best. Maybe it’s all the changes, not many kick off , punt returns, onside kicks and every penalty reviewed for 10 minutes with 20 camera angles, and don’t get me started on the new player numbers. Players doing a celebration dance after taking the runner after a 15 yard gain. Sorry for the rant

  37. They said they want to make it cheaper
    The league said no no no
    They said it’s gotta a be less steeper
    The league said no no no

  38. Still won’t be buying. Until we get to buy individual team packages, I will not support. The fact that it’s Google makes it even easier. I would’ve supported Apple, and it sounds like Apple wanted to do the right thing by fans. What a shame.

  39. Sunday Ticket is $75/mo. Yes that’s a lot, but if you go to a sports bar to watch all the games you will easily spend $30-$40 in 3-4-5 hours. Times that by 4 Sundays a month & you’re spending what, $150/month in bars to watch football. And who wants to be in a bar that many hours anyway.
    btw, YT TV will be 1000% better service than Direct TV. PPV ala carte games would be better but that ain’t happnin any time soon.

  40. This used to be the only reason I kept DTV for so many years but since my normal rate crept up year after year, once you added in Sunday Ticket it was STUPID how much I was paying them. So I finally ditched them and cobble together weekly solution for my out of market team with various streaming… um… creativity. MLB gets this right with MLB TV. It’s offered by the league, not a provider, and you can get all games or just your team’s games. I’ve long thought the NFL should follow that model, and even at much higher prices than MLB, it would still be a better way to go.

  41. I’ll still pay. I love to watch. The Directv dinosaur will be immediately jettisoned from my house. I’ll be curious to see the new pay structure and format of delivering the games.

  43. Word has it apple wanted to really spice up the coverage like they did with baseball which has been well received. They also wanted to include it with their Apple TV+ in order to boost subscribers but the deal the NFL has with the networks does not allow ST to have the price lower than it is cause everyone would watch that instead. I still don’t quite get that because I am watching fox or cbs feed through ST so I get all the same commercials anyways! Plus stealing they will finally get a true accurate viewers

  44. Wont be long before security at the games hangs people upside down to make sure they get every last dime out of their pockets before entering.

  45. Interesting to see if YouTube TV raises its prices or uses the Ticket to entice new customers. DirecTV has the best quality as far as user friendliness, unfortunately the highest prices have done them in.

  46. It seems I’ll be missing all those games on Youtube TV and not helping line the pockets of billionaires.

  47. Who cares. People will still be able to watch out of market NFL games for free via bootleg streams. If the NFL refuses to be fan friendly even in the most minimal amount, fans will have alternatives to shelling out $300 per year to watch out of market games.

  48. Too bad a good part of the country isn’t set-up (halfway decent internet services and /or capable TV) to stream sports, that lag almost and at points makes it unwatchable. See this more pushing people to cut that NFL cord.

  49. “Here come the whiners about the price. ”

    That’s true. That’s why I watch out of market games for free.

  50. Cable TV companies, Streaming service companies, auto and life insurance companies, Mobile phone companies, Internet providers…these companies have been ripping off American consumers for years charging much higher prices than seems ethical at times…yet, we all pay because “we need them.” Yay capitalism.

  52. It is called a business. Directv adjusted monthly bills and offered free subscriptions to customers at times. I imagine YouTube TV will have the same luxury. Such as sig up for YouTube Premium and get NFL Ticket for free. When people whine about a business maximizing their profits, I can tell they never have owned a business. The NFL is not a charity and it is considered an optional expenditure. If the NFL was supplying food, fuel or other necessity item I would be outraged too. I don’t see anyone holding it against Apple that they control the cost of their over priced iPhone or Sony fixing the cost of a Playstation .

  53. As long as they don’t use the feed Amazon does. Someone has to fix that. Amazon picture quality has set the viewing back a decade for twice the price

  55. That reportedly became the sticking point for Apple, which wanted to make the product less expensive for consumers.
    —————————————-
    I don’t believe this for a second. Apple has never been about wanting to make anything cheaper. This is just PR spinning it, trying to make them look better.

  56. Assuming they charge $200 for the package they need 12.5 million subscribers to break even.
    Hopefully they get a cut of the ad revenue based on the number of folks watching through their platform!

  57. It’s crazy when you realize you can find free links to every NFL game posted right on youtube every week.

  58. Anyone backing Goodell is a loser. Period. Rooting on greed to this is just absolutely disgusting.

