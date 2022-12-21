Rob Gronkowski says he’s “kinda bored”

Free-agent tight end Rob Gronkowski has said he’s done playing. His agent has said he doesn’t believe Gronk.

And the rest of us have believed that Gronkowski could possibly return if/when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady turns on the Gronk signal.

Fully aware of those dynamics, Gronkowski tweeted on Wednesday, “I’m kinda bored.” And while he may try to insist he did not intend that to reflect any interest in potentially playing again, he’s smart enough (I think) to realize the manner in which his tweet will be interpreted.

Because he’s a free agent, Gronk can sign with any team at any time. He’s not limited by the usual rules and deadlines for emerging from the reserve-retired list.

So he could join the Bucs or any other team, whenever he wants to join them.

And if he signs with the Bucs, that would definitely change the perception of the team’s chances as the postseason approaches.

  3. This is obviously bogus. No one…not even Gronk’s fanboys believe that.
    Dude throws parties that last 3 days. Gronkowski constantly has drinks in one hand and several babes in the other hand.
    He must be “Hugh Hefner” type of bored.
    Football isn’t going to scratch the kind of itch Gronk has.

  5. needs to be a rule that nfl free agents play at least 2-4 games with team before playoffs

