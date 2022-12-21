Saints add Jarvis Landry to Wednesday injury report

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 21, 2022, 4:39 PM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

There may be an injury concern that would prevent receiver Jarvis Landry from facing his old team on Saturday.

The Saints added Landry to their Wednesday injury report with an ankle issue. Landry did not practice with an ankle injury.

That just adds to the depth issues with New Orleans at receiver, as rookie Chris Olave did not practice for the second consecutive day with a hamstring injury.

Running back Dwayne Washington (illness) and linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) did not practice again on Wednesday.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest) tight end Adam Trautman (ankle), and safety P.J. Williams (knee) remained limited.

