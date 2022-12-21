Seahawks sign Daviyon Nixon, waive Tony Jones

Getty Images

The Seahawks signed defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon on Wednesday, the team announced. Nixon adds depth to the interior line after a pair of injuries at that position.

Starting nose tackle Al Woods missed last Thursday’s game with an Achilles injury, and Bryan Mone, starting in Woods’ place, injured his ACL and went on injured reserve this week.

Nixon, a fifth-round selection in 2021, appeared in 14 games for Carolina the past two seasons. He totaled 15 tackles and half a sack.

In a corresponding move, the Seahawks waived running back Tony Jones Jr.

Jones played four games this season, totaling 16 yards on eight carries and 18 yards on three catches. He played 23 offensive snaps in Seattle’s Week 13 win in Los Angeles, helping replace the injured Ken Walker III.