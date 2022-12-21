Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at 72

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 21, 2022, 7:03 AM EST
Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back who scored perhaps the greatest touchdown in NFL history, has died at the age of 72.

Harris died just two days before the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception,” his game-winning touchdown that propelled the 1970s Steelers to the first of their postseason victories, which is widely regarded as one of the signature plays in the history of the National Football League.

Harris’s family confirmed his death to KDKA. No cause of death has been reported.

After playing his college football at Penn State, Harris was selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 1972 NFL draft. He was named the league’s rookie of the year for that regular season, but it was in the playoffs that Harris became a legend.

The Steelers had made the playoffs that year for the first time in a quarter-century, but it appeared that their postseason was about to be cut short, as they trailed the Raiders 7-6 late in the fourth quarter of their opening round playoff game. But in the game’s closing seconds, Terry Bradshaw heaved a pass downfield toward John “Frenchy” Fuqua, the ball bounced off either Fuqua or Raiders safety Jack Tatum, and Harris somehow scooped the ball up just as it was going to hit the ground and raced in for a game-winning touchdown.

To this day, members of that Raiders team will insist both that Fuqua touched the ball, which would have made it illegal for Harris to catch it, and that Harris failed to grab the football before it hit the ground. But the officials ruled that it was Tatum who touched it and that Harris made the catch, and the touchdown stood.

If his accomplishments as a rookie had been all he did, Harris would be a legend forever: So great was that play that it’s often the first thing visitors to Pittsburgh learn about, as a statue of Harris making the catch is on display in the Pittsburgh airport. But Harris would go on to win four Super Bowl rings with the Steelers, to win a Super Bowl MVP award, to receive the NFL Man of the Year Award, to go to nine Pro Bowls, and to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The NFL was already planning to honor the memory of the Immaculate Reception with Saturday night’s Raiders-Steelers game, but now that game takes on a special significance, as the entire football world — even Raiders fans — will pay their respects to Harris.

Harris will be remembered as one of the all-time great Steelers, as one of the driving forces behind the great 1970s Steelers dynasty, and as a man who was respected and beloved by Steeler Nation and throughout the football world.

27 responses to “Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at 72

  3. This has ripped my heart. 1972 was the first year i started to go to Steeler games with my dad. And for 50 years Franco has always been a near topic of conversation and represented himself as anyone would want to emulate. He we having his number retired Saturday. He was doing media yesterday. He was at my buddies coffee show the other day standing tall and looking great. Like. So stunningly fleeting. For us all

  5. I still remember my best friend coming home from the game, telling me over the fence that separated our yards, about this amazing play that won the Steelers game. And how his uncle went so crazy with joy that he fell into the row in front of him. None of us in the ‘burgh’ had seen it happen due to the draconian NFL blackout rules.
    R.I.P. Franco…and a 21 gun salute from the Italian Army!

  7. Loved Franco and watching him play his entire career. How fitting we get to pay our respects to him this weekend with the Steelers / Raiders game.

  8. Horrible news to wake up to. Great football player. Great representative of the game. Franco will be greatly missed. RIP

  13. As a Cowboys fan, much respect to Franco Harris and his family. Prayers and thoughts to his family and Steeler nation.

  14. Oh man. He was my favorite player as a kid. The first Super Bowl I ever watched was Super Bowl XIII against Dallas. My parents weren’t big sports fans, so I hadn’t yet had a favorite team even though I grew up in the Philly area. But I remember our family rooting for the Steelers only because my mom was Italian and the Steelers had this “Franco’s Italian Army” fan group! From then on, Franco became my favorite player and the Steelers became my team for most of my childhood. I eventually became a bigger fan of my home team Eagles, but the Steelers always had/have a special place in my heart because they were the team that really got me into sports. And Franco was a huge part of that. RIP.

  19. In 1992, I was at the SBXXV1. The day before, I was walking in the indoor hallways that connect downtown Minneapolis. I was all alone in a long empty corridor when I saw an absolute monster of a man walking toward me. I could not believe how big this guy was. In big myself, but felt like a kid. As he got closer, I saw it was him. I nodded a “hey” to him, and he returned the favor. I’ve met lots of NFL players, but never one as mauve as him. I can’t imagine trying to tackle him. He was a good man. Never heard a sorrowful word about him. He will be missed. GOD bless 🙏 🙌 ❤ big man! Thanks for the thrills.

  21. I hope some of these young, physically talented athletes will read the parts of this story that refer to “Man of the year” and acquire the humility to give up all the prancing and showboating that make the NFL seem cheap and tawdry. I suppose it is unreasonable to expect young men with so much testosterone to always keep it in check. But the showboating after making a sack or a touchdown is so unattractive. RIP to a good man.

  22. im still tearing up. How horrible. A simply terrific person. A true gladiator. As i reflect as a fan of the game, id rather have known him personally, called him a friend and we had both had good lives together. i feel as though as a fan of the game i somehow had a hand in his death. love you forever my friend

  23. As a child growing up in Pittsburgh in the 70s it was nothing to see him downtown in his yellow Volkswagen Beetle…always a super cool guy…came to my elementary middle and high schools too. Sad that he wont get to see what the Steelers have planned for him unfold Saturday…Rest in Peace sir.

  24. Very sorry to hear this, condolences to Steelers Nation.
    I met him years back at the Detroit Airport, pure class act!
    RIP Franco. 🙏

  25. I was listening to the game on the radio in December 1972, and there was so much confusion. It was the first video replay — Fred Swearingen Head Referee went into the baseball dugout, talking with Art McNally, the National Football League’s supervisor of officials, who was in the press box. McNally had access to the instant replay on television. “How do you rule?” McNally asked. “Touchdown,” replied Swearingen. “That’s right,” said McNally.

    Rest In Peace Franco.

  27. I met him once in a Las Vegas hotel elevator. He was with his wife but was still a gentleman. He asked if I was from the Pittsburgh area. I replied no, I am a Raiders fan. His face kinda sunk but I told him I didn’t take all of his legendary performances against my team personally. He shook my hand and wished me the best. Truly a wonderful man aside from his HOF career.

