Titans sign Josh Dobbs off Lions practice squad

The Titans are bringing in another quarterback.

Tennessee has signed Josh Dobbs off of the Lions practice squad, according to agent Mike McCartney.

Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is dealing with an ankle injury, which has his playing status for Sunday’s game against the Texans in doubt. He was able to finish the Week 15 loss to the Chargers, but would not have practiced on Tuesday.

If Tannehill is unable to play, rookie Malik Willis would start in Week 16.

Dobbs started the season with the Browns but was waived late last month when Deshaun Watson returned from his suspension. He subsequently signed with Detroit’s practice squad.

Dobbs has previously spent time with the Steelers and Jaguars. he’s appeared in six career games, completing 10-of-17 passes for 45 yards.