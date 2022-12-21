Trace McSorley: It will be my first start, but I’ve been in the league four years

Getty Images

The Cardinals will start their third quarterback in four weeks. Trace McSorley gets the starting nod with Kyler Murray out for the season with a knee injury and Colt McCoy out with a concussion.

McSorley has played seven career games in four seasons, but he has never started.

“Having a few years under my belt, knowing how the NFL operates, how a week of practice goes, it’ll be my first start but being in my fourth year,” McSorley said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “There are things that come with my first start, but [experience] helps me a little bit.”

He has completed 15 of 29 passes for 166 yards and three interceptions this season with 34 yards on five rushing attempts in three appearances.

“I hate to use the term gamer, but he’s got a lot of moxie,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “Teammates respond to that well.”

The Cardinals have lost four in a row and six of seven with Tom Brady and the Bucs up next. Brady, 45, is one of only three quarterbacks to throw every pass for his team this season, along with Jared Goff and Geno Smith.

Brady will make his 331st career regular-season start Sunday in McSorley’s first start.

“He’s the GOAT, no other way to say it,” McSorley said. “But I’m going against their defense, not him.”