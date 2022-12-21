Travon Walker ruled out, Trevor Lawrence listed as questionable for Thursday night

Getty Images

First overall pick Travon Walker will miss another game for the Jaguars.

Walker has been ruled out for Thursday night’s road game against the Jets because of the ankle injury that sidelined him against the Cowboys last Sunday. Walker was listed as a limited practice participant on Monday and Tuesday, but was out of practice entirely on Wednesday.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited again with a toe injury and he is listed as questionable. Lawrence has played through the toe issue for the last few weeks, so there’s little reason to think he’s at risk of missing the game.

Safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder), linebacker Chad Muma (ankle), right guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen), and right tackle Jawaan Taylor (hamstring) are also listed as questionable. Left tackle Cam Robinson (knee) and defensive end Foley Fatukasi (ankle) have been ruled out.