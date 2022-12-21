Warrant for Antonio Brown’s arrest withdrawn

Getty Images

An arrest warrant for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown in Tampa has been withdrawn.

The warrant was issued after a November incident involving Brown and a woman who shares children with Brown. Attempts to take Brown into custody were unsuccessful and the woman, who was not injured in the incident, later asked that charges against Brown be dropped.

“Following a complete review of all the available evidence, the State Attorney’s Office determined no charges will be filed as a result of an incident involving Antonio Brown that took place on November 28, 2022,” a release from the State Attorney’s Office said, via WFLA.

Brown has not played for any team since walking off the field during a game between the Buccaneers, who employed the wideout at the time, and Jets late last season.