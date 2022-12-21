With “bomb cyclone” storm looming, Bills OC Ken Dorsey developing “contingency plans” for Chicago

Getty Images

There was a lot of attention paid to the weather heading into last Saturday night’s game between the Dolphins and Bills in Buffalo, but the impact of snow on the game was mainly limited to fans throwing snowballs from the stands.

Snow did start falling again in the fourth quarter without having any real impact on play, so Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey didn’t have to alter the game plan in order to adapt to the conditions. Dorsey had made contingency plans for the weather during the week, however, and he’s doing the same thing ahead of this Saturday’s game in Chicago.

A “bomb cyclone” storm is expected to unleash snow, wind, and freezing cold temperatures over much of the country in the coming days. That’s led Dorsey to put together another set of plans to make sure the Bills can handle anything Mother Nature throws their way.

“It’ll be kind of similar to this week. We’ll do the same thing just so we’re not putting ourselves in tough situations,” Dorsey said, via the team’s website. “We always try and make sure we’ve got those contingency plans.”

The Bills are currently in the No. 1 spot in the AFC playoff picture and finishing the year in that spot would set them up for more home games during the postseason. January in Buffalo could bring more snow, wind and cold, so Dorsey will be hoping he’s factoring the weather into his plans for gameday several more times this season.