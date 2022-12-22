49ers plan to activate Javon Kinlaw to face Commanders

Getty Images

The 49ers designated defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to return from injured reserve this week and he is set to play against the Commanders on Saturday.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Thursday that the team plans to activate Kinlaw ahead of kickoff. Kinlaw tore his ACL last season and played three games for the Niners before more knee trouble forced him onto the injured reserve list.

“I expect him to be up,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “He had a real good practice. No setbacks. Excited to see him out there.”

Kinlaw is not on the team’s injury report because he isn’t back on the 53-man roster yet. Running back Jordan Mason (hamstring), cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion), defensive back Tarvarius Moore (illness, knee), defensive lineman Kerry Hyder (ankle), and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) are on the report and they are all listed as questionable.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee), and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) are the only 49ers who have been ruled out.