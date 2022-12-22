Bar, restaurant access to Sunday Ticket remains unresolved

Getty Images

One of the most significant hurdles arising from the shift to streaming comes from bars and restaurants, which continue to rely primarily on satellite technology for sporting events.

Embedded in the NFL’s announcement regarding the Sunday Ticket pivot from DirecTV to YouTube is this declaration: “The NFL and YouTube will work together to determine additional ways to support distribution of NFL Sunday Ticket in commercial establishments such as bars and restaurants.”

It had been believed that the new Sunday Ticket provider would sell the satellite rights to DirecTV or Dish Network. When Amazon purchased the rights to Thursday Night Football, it separately did a deal with DirecTV for bar and restaurant access to the games.

Thursday’s announcement makes it unclear whether the league will get the revenue from a Sunday Ticket bar/restaurant deal, whether it will go to Google/YouTube, or whether they will share it.

Another alternative for bars and restaurants would be to dramatically upgrade their in-house Internet/wifi and stream the games. If the rest of us can do it at our homes, why can’t they do it at Moe’s Tavern?