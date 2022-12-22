Bills rule out Mitch Morse, Boogie Basham

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2022, 10:58 AM EST
Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

Bills head coach Sean McDermott ruled a couple of players out for Saturday’s game against the Bears.

McDermott said on WGR 55o that center Mitch Morse and defensive end Boogie Basham will not be in the lineup this weekend. The team’s full list of injury designations will be released later on Thursday.

Morse suffered a concussion against the Dolphins last Saturday. He missed two other games earlier this season.

Greg Van Roten moved to center last weekend with David Quessenberry filling in at right guard. Ryan Bates is the usual right guard, but he was out with an ankle injury. Bates was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

Basham is out with a calf injury. Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, and Shaq Lawson remain available at defensive end.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Bills rule out Mitch Morse, Boogie Basham

  1. Might be time for Mitch to consider giving up football. I feel like he has more than his share of concussions and pray for his long term health.

  2. Losing Morse had a negative impact versus the dolphins, but hopefully not as big as an impact against the bears.

  3. That’s probably a career at #6 concussion for Mitch. Greg Van Roten isn’t a 1/5th as good.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.