Bills rule out Mitch Morse, Boogie Basham

Getty Images

Bills head coach Sean McDermott ruled a couple of players out for Saturday’s game against the Bears.

McDermott said on WGR 55o that center Mitch Morse and defensive end Boogie Basham will not be in the lineup this weekend. The team’s full list of injury designations will be released later on Thursday.

Morse suffered a concussion against the Dolphins last Saturday. He missed two other games earlier this season.

Greg Van Roten moved to center last weekend with David Quessenberry filling in at right guard. Ryan Bates is the usual right guard, but he was out with an ankle injury. Bates was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

Basham is out with a calf injury. Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, and Shaq Lawson remain available at defensive end.