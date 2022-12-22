Bruce Arians is confident Bucs will win division, then chase another championship

Getty Images

It’s easy to become exasperated with the Buccaneers. They go from showing signs of life to playing like the John McKay-era Yuccaneers.

But the Bucs remain in first place in the NFC South, despite being 6-8. Former coach (and current assistant to the regional manager) Bruce Arians still sees the glass as half full. Presumably with some sort of alcohol-based beverage.

“This is going to be one of those seasons where [fans] say, ‘I hate you! I hate you! Oh my God, ‘I love you! I love you!’” Arians recently told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, via JoeBucsFan.com. “Todd [Bowles] will win the division. Whatever happens after that? I hope we get rings.”

If the Bucs win the division, they’ll be the No. 4 seed. Two years ago, they won the Super Bowl as the fifth seed.

“Who cares if our record is 8-9?” Arians said. “Regardless of whether you’re 17-0 or 4-13, you win the division and you have a division banner and then you try for your next goal to get to the Super Bowl.”

He’s right. And, by the way, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady has played 47 postseason games.

It’s almost as if the Bucs lack urgency in the 2022 regular season because they don’t need it. Do enough to win the division, get a home playoff game, win it, and then take the show to Philly or Santa Clara or Minnesota, where the starting quarterbacks collectively have five postseason appearances.

So, yes, the Bucs likely will make it to the playoffs. When they get there, they can make things happen — if they wake up and play to their full potential.