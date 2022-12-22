Carson Wentz “physically feeling good,” preparing to play if needed

Getty Images

After last Sunday night’s loss to the Giants, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said that the team is sticking with quarterback Taylor Heinicke before adding that he would “have to think about” making a change at some point if the team’s offense continues to struggle.

If Rivera does opt to make a change, his choice would be between rookie Sam Howell and opening day starter Carson Wentz. Wentz has returned to the active roster after an injured reserve stint due to a finger injury and told reporters on Wednesday that he’s “physically feeling good” while making sure that he’s ready to go in the event the team calls his number.

“When you’re the backup, you’re one play away,” Wentz said, via Matthew Paras of the Washington Times. “Nothing changes from your mentality, from your approach, how you prepare everything. You’re one play away regardless of the circumstances, so you have to be ready to go and so I’ll do that. I’m preparing to play and whatever that looks like, that’s never going to change. . . . That’s the same mentality we all take when you’re in the backup role.”

The Commanders went 2-4 with Wentz as their starter and they’ve gone 5-2-1 with Heinicke, so there’s unlikely to be anyone clamoring for Wentz’s return to action. Desperate times can lead to desperate measures, however, and the Commanders might find themselves in such a position with a loss to the 49ers this weekend.