Charges against Vikings OL Oli Udoh from October arrest dismissed

Getty Images

Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh disputed allegations that led to his arrest in Florida during the team’s October bye week and those charges have now been dismissed.

Udoh was charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest without violence and his attorney Brian Bieber told PFT in a statement at the time that his client “committed no crime whatsoever under Florida law.”

“We are pleased the case has been dismissed in its entirety,” Bieber said in a statement, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “Everyone who knows Old never believed he committed a crime, or even did anything wrong. The video evidence and eyewitness testimony we presented to the prosecutor made clear that the allegations in the police report were completely fabricated and Oli was unlawfully arrested.”

Udoh was a 2019 sixth-round pick and he has appeared in every game for the Vikings this season.