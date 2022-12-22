Charges against Vikings OL Oli Udoh from October arrest dismissed

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2022, 9:44 AM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh disputed allegations that led to his arrest in Florida during the team’s October bye week and those charges have now been dismissed.

Udoh was charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest without violence and his attorney Brian Bieber told PFT in a statement at the time that his client “committed no crime whatsoever under Florida law.”

“We are pleased the case has been dismissed in its entirety,” Bieber said in a statement, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “Everyone who knows Old never believed he committed a crime, or even did anything wrong. The video evidence and eyewitness testimony we presented to the prosecutor made clear that the allegations in the police report were completely fabricated and Oli was unlawfully arrested.”

Udoh was a 2019 sixth-round pick and he has appeared in every game for the Vikings this season.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Charges against Vikings OL Oli Udoh from October arrest dismissed

  3. So, the police said it was resisting arrest, and now the district attorney says he’s innocent. The police department should now apologize to Oli for the false arrest that didn’t happen.

  4. Grease some palms? It sounds like the cops lied, which must be hard to fathom for some.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.