Chase Young will play on Saturday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2022, 12:49 PM EST
Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
Commanders defensive end Chase Young will not have to be patient for too much longer.

Young has been on the active roster for several weeks and has been practicing for more than a month, but he has been inactive on gamedays and not played since tearing his ACL 13 months ago. That is set to change against the 49ers this Saturday.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said on Thursday that Young will make his 2022 debut this weekend.

Young was a 2020 first-round pick by Washington and he had 70 tackles, nine sacks, 16 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in his first 24 games. The Commanders will be hoping that he'll be able to pick up where he left off because it would prove a shot in the arm to their hopes of advancing to tj r

  1. But will the refs allow him to make a play without it being a game deciding penalty against the Commanders?

  2. If he lines up over McGlinchy he will win 90% of passing downs. Brock should have his head on a swivel

  3. Three games and possibly the playoffs. I wish they would shut him down and give him the upcoming offseason to continue strengthening the knee. A tendon graft and an ACL clearly take extra time to heal. Patience and caution in this case equal prudence.

  4. In 2019 WFT/Daniel Snyder pulled every muscle in their body reaching for Dwayne Haskins. A year later, they took Young and in the 3 seasons since he has a total of 9 sacks in 24 career games. Snyder drafted him ahead of Herbert.

