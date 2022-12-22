Chiefs unsure if Mecole Hardman will return, plan to activate Blake Bell

Getty Images

The Chiefs have a pair of players who may be activated off injured reserve for Saturday’s game against the Seahawks. But at this point, one looks more likely to play than the other.

In his Thursday press conference, head coach Andy Reid made it seem like he’s anticipating tight end Blake Bell being available for this weekend. But the outlook isn’t as clear for receiver Mecole Hardman.

“I feel pretty good about Bell,” Reid said, via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. “Mecole, I’m not sure he’s where he needs to be, but we’ll talk to him and just see.”

Reid added he’ll check with the training staff and Hardman and make a decision on whether or not to activate him. Hardman has been dealing with an abdominal injury and is trying to put back on the weight he lost.

“Yeah, he’s working at it like crazy,” Reid said. “I wish I could do that and just eat whatever I wanted. He’s working on that. He’s getting better there, but we’re just going to see.”

Bell is set to make his season debut after undergoing hip surgery. His return has some urgency this week as Jody Fortson is out with an elbow injury. He did not practice all week.

Defensive tackle Khaled Saunders (illness) is doubtful after he didn’t practice all week. Defensive end Mike Danna (illness) is questionable. He didn’t practice on Tuesday and Wednesday but was a full participant on Thursday. Safety Deon Bush (illness) is also questionable, though he was a full participant on Thursday.