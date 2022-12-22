Dak Prescott: Eagles game about making a statement to ourselves

Getty Images

The Christmas Eve matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys was circled on many calendars for most of the season as a game that could decide the NFC East, but it lost a little luster last weekend.

Losing to the Jaguars left the Cowboys needing to win all their remaining games while the Eagles lose all of theirs in order for Dallas to win the division. That’s not a likely turn of events, even with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts dealing with a shoulder injury, so the Cowboys are shifting their focus a bit.

Quarterback Dak Prescott said that the team has an “understanding when you lose a game you’ve got one chance, and your only chance is really just to respond” with a better performance the next time out.

“If anything, it’s about making the statement to ourselves,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “As you look at the season, we’ve had some games where we played really well. And we’ve had some games where we bit ourselves in the foot . . . So, this is about putting our best foot forward.”

Prescott has thrown seven interceptions in the last four games, so a clean game against the Eagles would be a good response for him individually and a boost to the team’s chances of beating their divisional rivals.