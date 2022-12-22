David Bakhtiari may return to practice on Friday

Getty Images

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has been sidelined since undergoing an appendectomy on Dec. 2.

But he could be returning to the field very soon.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters in his Thursday press conference that Bakhtiari is on track to play again this season and could practice as soon as Friday.

“We’ll see where he’s at,” LaFleur said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s website.

Bakhtiari has still been dealing with the effects of suffering a torn ACL at a practice late in the 2020 season this year. He’s appeared in nine games this year, progressing to playing 100 percent of the offensive snaps consistently in Week 10.

Bakhtiari, 31, is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro.