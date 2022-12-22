Derwin James returns to limited practice

Getty Images

Chargers safety Derwin James has returned to practice. He had limited work Thursday, the first time he has participated in any capacity since Dec. 2.

This is the fourth consecutive week the Chargers have had James on their practice report. He had a hip injury in Week 13 before the quadriceps injury kept him out the next two weeks.

James has 106 tackles, five tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, four passes defensed and an interception in 2022.

Defensive back Kemon Hall, who coach Brandon Staley has called “week to week” with a hamstring injury, was the only player who didn’t practice.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan (core muscle) and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee/back) were limited.