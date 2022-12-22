Ed Oliver out of practice Thursday, questionable for Saturday

Getty Images

The Bills aren’t sure about defensive tackle Ed Oliver‘s availability for Saturday’s game against the Bears.

Oliver was added to the injury report on Wednesday as a limited participant due to a calf injury and he was off the field entirely for the team’s final practice session of the week on Thursday. The Bills have listed Oliver as questionable to play against the Bears as a result of the injury.

He is not the only question mark on the interior of the defensive line. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips has the same designation due to the shoulder injury that kept him out of action the last two weeks.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said in a radio appearance earlier on Thursday that center Mitch Morse (concussion) and defensive end Boogie Basham (calf) have been ruled out.

A win or tie on Saturday will make the Bills AFC East champs for the third straight season. They will also win the division if they lose and the Dolphins lose to or tie with the Packers.