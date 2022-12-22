Former Bronco Ronnie Hillman dies at 31

Getty Images

Former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of 31.

Hillman’s family announced his death late on Wednesday night. The family said in a statement earlier this week that Hillman was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in August and that he was in hospice care in Atlanta. The statement said, via TMZ, that it is “rare but highly aggressive neoplasm form of cancer that primarily affects young African Americans with sickle cell trait.”

Hillman was a 2012 third-round pick by the Broncos and he spent four years with the team before wrapping up his career with one year split between the Vikings and Chargers. Hillman was part of Denver’s Super Bowl 50 championship team during his time with the Broncos and he led the team with 863 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns during the 2015 regular season.

He had 494 carries for 1,976 yards and 12 touchdowns and 74 catches for 524 yards and a touchdown in 56 career regular season games. He also had 56 carries for 145 yards and four catches for 27 yards in the postseason.

Our condolences go out to Hillman’s family, friends, and loved ones on their loss.