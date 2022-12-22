Garrett Bradbury out for Vikings; Eric Kendricks, Cam Dantzler questionable

Getty Images

The Vikings will play without center Garrett Bradbury again this weekend.

Bradbury has been ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Giants. Bradbury started the first 12 games of the season before missing the last two weeks with a back injury. He said earlier this week that he aggravated the injury in a minor car accident after last Saturday’s win over the Colts, so Austin Schlottman is in line for his third straight start.

Cornerback Cam Dantzler landed on the injury report on Wednesday as a limited participant due to an ankle injury. He’s listed as questionable.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks drew the same tag. He’s been limited this week with a hip injury, but was listed as a full participant Thursday.