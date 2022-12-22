Giants to sign Landon Collins to active roster

Getty Images

Landon Collins‘ return to the Giants has gone well enough for him to earn a permanent spot on the active roster.

The Giants have used up Collins’ temporary elevations since he rejoined the team earlier this season and head coach Brian Daboll said on Thursday that they will be signing him off of the practice squad ahead of Saturday’s game against the Vikings. They have an open roster spot after waiving linebacker Tae Crowder earlier this week.

Collins had three tackles while playing 27 defensive snaps against the Commanders last Sunday. He was a safety when the Giants drafted him in the second round of the 2015 draft, but now plays more as a linebacker in the Giants defense.

Daboll also said that Crowder has returned to the team’s practice squad.