Hayden Hurst, Cam Taylor-Britt questionable for Bengals

The Bengals will have defensive end Trey Hendrickson back from his wrist injury this weekend, as he doesn’t even have an injury designation on Cincinnati’s final practice report of the week.

But it’s still uncertain whether or not they’ll have one of their key offensive contributors and a few defensive players as they take on the Patriots this weekend.

Though tight end Hayden Hurst said earlier this week that he’s preparing as if he were playing against the Patriots, Hurst is questionable with his calf injury. He hasn’t played since the Week 13 victory over Kansas City.

Hurst was listed as limited for all three days of practice this week.

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Brit (shoulder), defensive tackle Jay Tufele (illness), and cornerback Jalen Davis (thumb) are all questionable. But Mike Hilton (knee) has no injury status and is set to play after he was a full participant in Thursday’s practice.

As expected, defensive end Sam Hubbard (calf) is out.