Jadeveon Clowney out, but Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett set to play for Browns

Getty Images

Running back Nick Chubb and defensive end Myles Garrett returned to practice for the Browns on Thursday and both players are on track to play against the Saints this Saturday.

Chubb has been dealing with a foot injury and Garrett has been ill this week, but neither player was given an injury designation for the Week 16 matchup.

“Looked normal,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said, via the team’s website. “Nick looked good. Myles is feeling better. They look normal.”

Safety John Johnson also returned to practice Thursday after missing two days with a thigh injury. Johnson has been listed as questionable to face New Orleans, however.

The only Browns player ruled out at this point is defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney is in the concussion protocol and did not practice at all this week.