Posted by Michael David Smith on December 22, 2022, 9:58 AM EST
Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

The Jaguars may go from the worst record in the NFL each of the last two seasons to hosting a playoff game this season.

In fact, after the news that Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is likely to miss the rest of the season, the Jaguars are now the betting favorites to win the AFC South.

BetMGM currently lists the Jaguars as -145 favorites, the Titans at +115 and the Colts as extreme long shots at +15,000. The Texans are mathematically eliminated.

The Jaguars host the Titans in Week 18, and it’s likely that the winner of that game will win the division. Things can change in the next two weeks, but right now the Jaguars would likely be favored in that game. They’ve come a long way from where they were in the last two years.

  1. Re the AFC South and NFC South – you’re kidding right?
    A winning record should be a requirement to make the playoffs. None of this 6-8 or 7-7 crap.

  2. Amazing how quickly perceptions can change. Jaguars have long been known as irrelevant and boring, and in the forgotten part of Florida. A true franchise QB and nice young players and all of a sudden they become 100x more glamorous than Tennessee and Indy put together. Two yrs ago the dolphins and the has were dogshi while Tampa was the glamour team with all these stars, but Miami and max are looking pretty nice right now with Tampa pulling up the rear in that state. The Lions are also the most exciting team by far in the North. Wild times we’re living in, but I’m here for it.

  3. Doug Pederson is no joke. The Super Bowl went to his head a bit and there were some factors beyond his control in Philadelphia. But the guy is one heck of a coach. He has a franchise quarterback who is starting to develop. Add some more players, and they are going to be scary in the next couple of years. Imagine them with a clear #1 WR, better secondary and D line. It’s coming.

  4. They can thank Baltimore and Dallas for choking in the fourth quarter, allowing their comebacks in those games

  5. Professionals were on the jags to win the afc south before the start of the year. Lawrence’s top 2 receivers are zay Jones and Christian Kirk. They are nice receivers, but hardly considered elite. Wait until they get Trevor a true #1. Then the afc will have fully operational Allen, mahomes, burrow, Herbert, Lawrence, and Jackson. Let the dogfight begin.

