Jaguars elevate Coy Cronk, Jeremiah Ledbetter for Thursday Night Football

The Jaguars elevated offensive lineman Coy Cronk and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter to the active roster from the practice squad for Thursday Night Football. Both are standard elevations, the team announced.

Cronk, who was with the Jaguars in training camp and the preseason, has spent the season on Jacksonville’s practice squad.

He has never played in a regular-season NFL game.

Ledbetter has appeared in 20 career games, including 16 games with the Lions in 2017.

He joined the Jaguars’ practice squad in Week 9.

With left tackle Cam Robinson (knee) and defensive end Foley Fatukasi (ankle) ruled out, the Jaguars needed depth on both sides of the line for tonight.