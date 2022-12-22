Jets elevate Chris Streveler, Will Parks for Thursday night

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2022, 4:35 PM EST
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason - Falcons at Jets
Getty Images

The Jets will have quarterback Chris Streveler available for Thursday night’s game against the Jaguars.

Streveler was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the matchup. Streveler was elevated in Week Eight as well, but did not play in that game.

It is supposed to be wet and windy at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night and Streveler could factor into the game plan as a runner. He ran for 1,167 yards and 22 touchdowns in two CFL seasons before joining the Cardinals in 2020. He played in seven games for the Cardinals over two seasons.

The Jets also elevated safety Will Parks, who was released from the active roster last week and signed to the practice squad this week. He has 14 tackles in 12 games this season.

2 responses to “Jets elevate Chris Streveler, Will Parks for Thursday night

  1. Steveler should have been on the roster from week one. Three come from behind wins in the preseason wasn’t enough for Salah.

