Ken Walker, DeeJay Dallas questionable for Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks are heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Chiefs with a pair of question marks at running back.

Ken Walker and DeeJay Dallas are both listed as questionable for Week 16. Walker returned from an ankle injury to play against the 49ers last Thursday, but has not practiced this week and is now also listed with a back injury. Dallas has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but he was able to get on the field for a limited practice Wednesday.

Tight end Noah Fant (knee) and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (wrist, ankle) were also tagged as questionable.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hand) is out after having surgery this week, but the team hopes he can return in Week 17. Safety Ryan Neal (knee) and defensive tackle Al Woods (Achilles) are the other Seahawks who have been ruled out on Thursday.