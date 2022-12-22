Kenny Pickett wearing different helmet, adding visor after second concussion of the year

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is set to play against the Panthers on Saturday after missing last Sunday’s game with a concussion and he will be sporting a new look in his return to action.

The concussion was the second of the season for Pickett and he said on Thursday that doctors recommended he wear a different helmet with additional padding in the back in hopes of better protecting him if he hits his head on the turf as he did in Week 14. Pickett was initially cleared to keep playing after that hit, but left after three plays because he reported issues with his vision and “not feeling good” when he came off the field.

Pickett’s helmet will also feature a visor that he has not worn in the past because it offered more protection than the face mask by itself.

“The face mask gap is too wide,” Pickett said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “I don’t know who designed this one, but it’s just a little too wide where a fist can literally go through it. I don’t wanna get punched in the face on Saturday, so I was like, ‘You know what, I’ll probably wear a visor, and we’ll be good to go.'”

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth wears a similar helmet after suffering multiple concussions and the team will be hoping both players can avoid further head injuries this season.