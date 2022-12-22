Malik Willis: Previous playing time has helped a lot with understanding what it takes

Getty Images

Word on Wednesday was that Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is expected to miss the rest of the season due to the ankle injury that has sidelined him in practice this week and that would leave rookie Malik Willis front and center as the team tries to hold onto their AFC South lead and advance to the postseason.

Willis made two starts when Tannehill was injured earlier this season and he played 10 snaps last week while Tannehill was getting his ankle checked out. On Wednesday, Willis said that he felt the playing time he got earlier in the year left him better equipped for his appearance last Sunday and any future playing time that might be coming his way.

“I think the previous experience helped a lot, as far as just knowing what it takes and knowing what your routine is going to be in order to prepare,” Willis said, via the team’s website. “It’s different every week, who we play. But the way you prepare is the same mostly. It’s just understanding what it takes and going out there every day. Now I get the reps a little more, and it’s just about going out there and getting better.”

Willis was 11-of-26 for 135 yards and an interception in his two starts. He also ran 13 times for 52 yards. The Titans went 1-1 in those outings with the one win coming against the Texans, who will also be their opponent this Sunday in what is shaping up to be Willis’ third NFL start.