Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs questionable to play for Cowboys

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was back at practice on Thursday, but the team is not ready to say that he will definitely be in the lineup against the Eagles on Saturday.

Parsons missed two days of practice with an illness before returning for a limited workout to close out the week. He’s listed as questionable to be part of the defense that will be charged with trying to stop a Gardner Minshew-led offense from clinching the NFC East for the Eagles.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs is also listed as questionable for Dallas. Diggs was not on the injury report Tuesday or Wednesday, but missed practice on Thursday with an illness.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (knee) and tight end Jake Ferguson (concussion) round out the questionable group. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) is the only player who has been ruled out.