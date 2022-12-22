NFL announces Sunday Ticket deal with Google/YouTube

Posted by Mike Florio on December 22, 2022, 9:33 AM EST
Once Apple exited the talks, things moved very quickly.

Less than a week after a report emerged that Apple, the longstanding frontrunner to become the successor to DirecTV for the Sunday Ticket package, had pulled out of the discussions, Google/YouTube has a deal in place with the league.

The NFL announced on Thursday morning that, starting in 2023, Sunday Ticket will be available only through YouTube. It will be an add-on package for YouTube TV, and a standalone option for YouTube Primetime Channels.

Google, which owns YouTube, reportedly will pay $2.5 billion per year for the rights. The price for consumers will be comparable to the current cost through DirecTV. As CNBC reported in June, the league’s deals with CBS and Fox prevent a dramatic reduction in price.

Apple reportedly wanted to make it cheaper for customers. It will nevertheless be available to anyone who wants it, and it should be a better product that it has been.

So DirecTV has three weekends left, before a relationship that started in 1994 ends. Starting next season, it’s streaming only through a service that started as a way for people to post videos of their cats doing funny things and has become a multi-billion-dollar behemoth.

30 responses to “NFL announces Sunday Ticket deal with Google/YouTube

  1. Will there be a price on top of paying for YouTube TV? No thanks, RedZone does the job just fine.

  3. Will be interesting because Google tends to end product lines that don’t return excess of $1B profits in a hurry, no matter how popular or wide spread

  5. I have YouTube TV. It is one of the only Google products I use. While it’s really a good service, it’s expensive and getting worse. With tax, it is 68.99 a month. And I don’t have any add-on packages. They even want to charge extra so you can access 4K content. I get almost all the games I want anyway and I am in the home market of my team. You really have to be a diehard and live out of your home market to consider this.

  7. Now for the endless list of commenters who have always been to cheap to subscribe listing reasons why they still are too cheap to subscribe

  8. I hope there is a ala carte, or Team option. I don’t want to pay $400 or more for every single game. I would pay a reasonable fee for the games I want watch, or a semi-reasonable fee for every game of my team.

  9. This is a win for not having to pay DirecTV’s monthly rates in order to access the ticket.

  10. Will be skipping it, again. I would consider a single team package IF reasonably priced.

  11. Looks like I will continue to stream it free on the web. These greedy suits just don’t get it. I just want to watch my teams games. IDGAF about the rest of the league. Give us a ala carte option for just our team FFS.

  13. Forgive my ignorance, but I just heard the term “ala carte” on another media outlet when describing the new arrangement with You Tube. Does that mean now someone can be able to get the games of their team vs. all the games? They did not go into detail.

  14. Going to be so expensive…Google has gotten extremely aggressive with ads, especially on YouTube, and their streaming service is already one of the most expensive. If they payed 2.5 billion a year, they have to charge a fortune.

  17. Can someone explain why we can’t view games when traveling out of the country? This is so frustrating for people who travel. It’s not like there is some other service/package for NFL outside the country. Why can’t they let a paying customer see the games when traveling?

  18. I’ll be happy if I can just get Sunday ticket without having to pay for monthly programming I don’t use. Having to pay for the DTV family package just to stream ST on the app really bothers me.

  19. I’m glad it’s not Apple. They would force everyone to get a special streaming device with a proprietary cord and the power cable costs extra. And you’ll have to buy a new TV with a compatible input to their streaming device. In the second year you have “upgrade” your box and cables to the new style. No thanks.

  20. I’m hoping ala carte refers to getting Sunday ticket without other channels but I suspect it means you add it on to your regular subscription.

  21. Probably adios to DTV for millions. Of course they will want to raise their rates way up to make up for the loss.
    I would not pay for both YouTube and Sunday ticket both.I don’t stream much but with dtv you can bounce around easily to various games. I would think it more cumbersome streaming,using the remote for the TV not the genie box.

  22. I’m laughing at the people who think Apple bowed out because they wanted to make it cheaper for consumers. They’re charging $15 a month for soccer. As the kids say, that’s cap.

  23. Will be very awesome & satisfying when I cancel Direct TV Sunday Ticket for the last time on Sunday Jan 8 at 5:15 PM (PDT). Good riddance….YouTube TV rocks

  24. Awesome. Fans are gonna love it when their stream lags, or wifi goes out during a crucial portion of the game.

  25. If they charge $350 for the package it comes out to roughly $20/week. I’m not in my favorite teams market and have to go to a sports bar to see them play about 8 or 9 times each year. I usually spend about $40 each time I have to watch at the sports bar so this is pretty much a wash for me and I get to stay home. I do like the idea of team or division packages since pretty much everyone who subscribes to this is really only doing it to see their team its a real waste to pay for so many games you’ll never see.

  26. I hope Anthony Sicilino goes along with the new Red Zone or whatever they call it. I think he is outstanding.

  28. “It will nevertheless be available to anyone who wants it, and it should be a better product that it has been.”

    A better product? How so? In what ways? For whom? That comment is just an observation/opinion. There is no fact or reason given to substantiate the statement.

    The DirectTV product allows me to not only watch all non-blacked out games in progress on one screen but also toggle between them instantaneously. And

    I can toggle onto a specific game instantaneously with one press of a button and no noticeable delay or hassle. And there are no buffering issues or spinning wheels to aggravate me.

    (And Apple comes out looking like the good guy in all of this because it wanted to lower a cost for consumers?! SMH at that reality.)

    Full disclosure: I do not have a favorite team, but I understand why many posters here simply want a single team option to follow their one favorite team. I enjoy the ability to watch certain players and interesting game storylines each week. I am concerned that the Google deal will negatively impact that. But I will not tolerate new and/or unnecessary inconveniences to do so.

  29. I have had YoutubeTV for years since I cut the cable. I love that you can DVR any show, movie, or sports event and watch later. For those still wondering if it’s worth, I say yes.

    There is but you have to pay for it separately. I live in Spain part time and have been here most all season. My US subscriptions don’t work here and I’m not buying it again for international. So, I just do what most do and watch it for free. Actually when here my interest in the NFL starts dropping. Eventually I might just stop watching altogether especially if I come here full time. I’ve been addicted since childhood and kicking this habit would probably be liberating. 😎

