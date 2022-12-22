Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett return to practice

Getty Images

The Browns have gotten a few key players back at practice on Thursday.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, running back Nick Chubb (foot), defensive end Myles Garrett (illness), and safety John Johnson (thigh) are all participating in Thursday’s session.

All three players didn’t practice on Wednesday. But the fact that they’re on the field should bode well for their availability this weekend.

The only one who isn’t participating in the session is defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who is in the concussion protocol.

Cleveland will host New Orleans on Saturday afternoon in a game that is expected to have frigid conditions along the shores of Lake Erie.

The Browns’ full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Thursday.