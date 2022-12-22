Nick Sirianni: Gardner Minshew to start against Cowboys

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 22, 2022, 10:33 AM EST
Get ready, Dallas — Minshew Mania is officially coming to town.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Thursday that starting quarterback Jalen Hurts is out for Week 16 and backup Gardner Minshew will be behind center against the Cowboys.

“Gardner will be our guy and Gardner will be ready,” Sirianni said. “Gardner worked his butt off for this opportunity against a really good football team. Had a great practice yesterday. I think you guys have all heard that, how good a practice he had yesterday — a lot of energy out there. He’s ready to go.”

Sirianni added that Hurts did everything he could to play.

“He’s disappointed because he wants to play,” Sirianni said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “But we have to do what’s best as an organization to put us in a safe spot because he will play through anything. Those are hard conversations we have to have sometimes.”

Minshew started a pair of games for Philadelphia last year, though only one was truly of consequence as the Eagles rested starters in Week 18. Minshew and the Eagles beat the Jets 33-18 in Week 13, with Minshew finishing 20-of-25 passing for 242 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

The Eagles will clinch the NFC East and the NFC’s No. 1 seed with a victory over the Cowboys.

  3. icdogg says:
    December 22, 2022 at 10:41 am
    So basically, Hurts could’ve played, and probably would’ve played had Dallas not lost to Jacksonville. But they’re shutting him down to get healthy for the playoffs, and hoping his next game will be in 5 weeks. Eagles have magic number of 1 for the division and for the #1 seed.

    ———–

    He’s not going to IR – he’s out this week. 5 weeks is the middle of the playoffs btw

  5. I think the cowboys win just due to the fact I don’t expect Minshew to throw more than 15 times. I think they will run and show nothing. The eagles won’t lose all of their remaining games and they know that. Hurts rests for 5 weeks and God help the team that has to play the eagles first.

