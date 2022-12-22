Patriots invite fan who was verbally abused by Raiders fan to Week 16 game

Getty Images

After the Raiders shockingly won Sunday’s game against the Patriots in Las Vegas, an aggressive, obnoxious Raiders fan (we don’t know her name, so we’ll just call her “Karen Carr”) went after a Patriots fan. The man in a Tom Brady jersey stood there stoically, with the demeanor of a Buckingham Palace guard.

It was an impressive show of restraint in the face of an embarrassingly hostile display by Karen Carr.

The video went viral, with nearly 10 million views. It landed on the radar screen of Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Via Alexandra Francisco of Patriots.com, the Patriots will host Jerry Edmond on Saturday, for the home game against the Bengals.

“I’d like to thank everyone for all the kind words,” Edmond said on Twitter. “I’m the Patriots fan in the video. . . . I didn’t want to ruin my experience by retaliating towards that woman so I kept my cool.”

Kraft made the invitation to Edmond on Wednesday. He’ll get a customized jersey and pregame field passes for the Week 16 game against the Bengals.

Kudos to Jerry Edmond for not responding to the assault. Kudos to the Patriots for rewarding him for it. And shame on Karen Carr and any other NFL fan that behaves that way during games.