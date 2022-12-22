Patriots list Jakobi Meyers, Rhamondre Stevenson as questionable

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2022, 4:27 PM EST
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

The two Patriots players who played leading roles in the fateful play of last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders have been listed as questionable to play for the team against the Bengals on Saturday.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran the ball to start that play and then lateraled to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who then tried a long backward pass to quarterback Mac Jones that was picked off by Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones and returned for a game-winning touchdown. Stevenson is listed with an ankle injury while Meyers has a shoulder injury.

The Patriots also listed running back Damien Harris (thigh), cornerback Jack Jones (knee), cornerback Jonathan Jones (chest), and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (knee) as questionable.

Long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), and wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) have been ruled out.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Patriots list Jakobi Meyers, Rhamondre Stevenson as questionable

  1. ‘Dre is awesome. I can totally get behind him and forgive the mistakes he and Myers’s made last Sunday. It never should have gotten to that point as that TD catch by cole was out of bounds but it’s not the only game they messed up. They should have beaten Green Bay and Minnesota but they didn’t. They are not in the same class as Buffalo or miami and I fear the jets if healthy and with mike white instead of Wilson would have been much tougher. Mac is not our answer. He has a noodle of an arm and can’t make the required throws for nfl quarterbacks. Lose the last three. Bench Mac and play Zappe. Worst case we get a more impactful player at 11-15th overall draft pick.

  2. With Jakobi Meyers and Rhamondre Stevenson now out, the Patriots will have to make a lateral move to Damien Harris and Nelson Algholor.

  3. They must have stubbed their toes on the way to the locker room after that last play. I might have missed it, I was laughing to hard at the TV. Couldn’t have happened to a better team. What a dumpster fire they are. BB has lost it….

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.