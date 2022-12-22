Patriots list Jakobi Meyers, Rhamondre Stevenson as questionable

Getty Images

The two Patriots players who played leading roles in the fateful play of last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders have been listed as questionable to play for the team against the Bengals on Saturday.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran the ball to start that play and then lateraled to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who then tried a long backward pass to quarterback Mac Jones that was picked off by Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones and returned for a game-winning touchdown. Stevenson is listed with an ankle injury while Meyers has a shoulder injury.

The Patriots also listed running back Damien Harris (thigh), cornerback Jack Jones (knee), cornerback Jonathan Jones (chest), and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (knee) as questionable.

Long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), and wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) have been ruled out.