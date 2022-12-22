Report: Daniel Snyder already has received offers “well north” of $7 billion for Commanders

Getty Images

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder reportedly wants $7 billion for the team. He may need to adjust his expectations.

They’re too low.

Via Mike Ozanian of Forbes.com, Snyder already has received offers “well north” of $7 billion for the team.

It’s believed that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will make a bid, and that if he wants the team, he’ll get it. Some have wondered whether Bezos will scare away other bidders who know that they won’t get the team — and that driving up the price for the Commanders will only make other teams that become available more expensive.

When it comes to NFL franchises, the book value based on revenues or whatever don’t matter. What matters is what someone will pay, especially in an industry that has seen nothing but growth.

It’s still not entirely clear that Snyder will sell. As the numbers keep going up, he’ll eventually get an offer that he can’t refuse — especially since the Broncos went for a mere $4.65 billion just a few months ago.